All-New 2023 Honda Pilot Rendering Looks Legit, Rocks Off-Road Focused TrailSport Spec

The current-generation Honda Pilot has been with us since 2016, with production scheduled to halt this year in anticipation of an all-new variant, which the carmaker has already teased on multiple occasions. The 2023 Pilot will feature a more mature design, and we recently found out that the TrailSport specification isn’t going anywhere.
I understand that some people are more preoccupied with the 2024 Mustang or the Ferrari Purosangue right now. These are exciting times. However, you’d be surprised just how popular of an SUV the Honda Pilot is. In the United States, folks are buying them in the hundreds of thousands every year – as in well over 100,000 units sold for each trip we take around the Sun.
So then, what can we expect from the all-new Pilot? In terms of styling, it will adopt Honda’s latest design language, much like the 2024 Accord. Simple, angular looks – almost generic but not necessarily in a bad way. Honda seem to know what they’re doing when it comes to car design.
These latest renderings come courtesy of Kolesa and they seem legit enough, judging by the various teasers and spy images already out there. Speaking of teasers, the carmaker let us know that the TrailSport specification isn’t going anywhere, which is great if you’re a fan of rugged looks.
Expect to see an off-road focused suspension, steel skid plates, all-terrain tires as standard, dark satin-finished accents, tinted windows and a somewhat updated all-wheel drive system, maybe with a clever new mode or two.
Now, as you can see, one of the renderings depicts the 2023 Pilot in this updated TrailSport trim and aside from the tires, everything else seems to be in order.
Once the all-new Pilot arrives (later this year), it will be met with some resistance by the rest of the non-premium mid-size SUV segment, which also holds the likes of the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and so on. It will certainly be a tightly fought battle.
