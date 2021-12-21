The 2022 Honda Pilot Trailsport Is an Entry Off-Roader With a Promise for More

Everyone’s trying to get a piece of the off-road action, even on-road quibblers like Honda. Introduced for the 2016 model, the 2022 Honda Pilot enters off-road territory with the rugged 2022 Honda Pilot Trailsport. Jakub and Yuri drove the new off-road contender from Japan’s big “H” to determine if it's worthy of the 'rugged' title.

10 photos