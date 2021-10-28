2022 Honda Pilot Adds TrailSport Off-Road Trim Level, Gets Way More Expensive

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the current-gen Pilot enters 2022 with a few changes to the lineup. For starters, the LX and EX trims have been replaced by the Sport, which costs $4,280 more than last year’s LX.
The most affordable Pilot available to configure right now starts at $36,830 sans destination charge, a lot by the standards of the competition. More specifically, the Ford Explorer is available from $33,100 with rear-wheel drive whereas all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally. The Honda comes with standard front-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission paired with a 280-horsepower aspirated V6 that doesn’t match the 300-horsepower output rating of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in Ford’s mid-size SUV.
On the upside, the Sport is pretty well equipped for a base trim. 20-inch alloy wheels open the list, followed by low-beam LED headlights, LED fog lights, heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, one-touch seats for the second row, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, and the multi-angle rearview camera.
The lineup continues with the EX-L ($39,060 excluding taxes), Special Edition ($39,660), TrailSport ($43,560), Touring ($43,620), Elite ($49,120), and Black Edition ($50,620). The adventure-oriented TrailSport is closely related to the Passport TrailSport because it comes with rugged all-terrain rubber and special modes for the Intelligent Traction Management system.
These are Snow, Sand, and Mud, which are self-explanatory. The off-road trim level also happens to sit 0.6 inches higher than its peers. The ground clearance is listed by the online configurator at 7.9 inches (20 centimeters), which definitely isn’t on par with the 9.5 inches (24.1 centimeters) that Subaru offers with the 2022 model year Outback Wilderness.
Kind reminder 2022 is the final model year of the current-gen Pilot, which is going to be replaced by a brand-new crossover for 2023 with underpinnings from the Acura MDX. The luxed-up sibling features double-wishbone front suspension, which delivers a larger tire contact patch in the corners while improving the ride quality with greater vertical movement.
