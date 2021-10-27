From Racing to Overlanding and Street Use, Honda Has It All for the 2021 SEMA Show

Once, Soichiro Honda said that "without racing, there is no Honda." His words were taken literally by the Japanese, and even in the harshest times of financial crisis, the carmaker kept its promise to its founder and managed to stay involved in racing. Now, living through better times, with wins in Formula 1 and other racing exploits, the carmaker is making a bold promise to return to the tracks with the race-spec Civic Si. In addition, the performance division introduced a 306 hp K20C1 crate engine, and and revealed a tuned-for-street version of the 2022 Civic Si.
For the race-ready Civic Si, the carmaker worked closely with well-known names in the industry such as Wilwood, Borla, Eibach, Bilstein, Pagid, Momo, OMP, or Motec. Improvements started from a white bodywork with removed soundproofing materials and a stripped-down interior, resulting in a race-car fit for the amateur touring car series.
Among the modifications made, it is worth mentioning the stock gearbox with a reinforced 4th gear set. At the back, HPD dropped the three-way exhaust system favoring a dual-outlet exhaust. The aerodynamic package is signed by HPD for the bumper, rear underbody spoilers, and rocker panels, while APR developed a wing for the car.
Another version of a race-ready Civic Si is showcased by THR-W (Team Honda Research-West). The car will debut in racing in December at Thunderhill in North California, and it was a joint effort made by volunteers from multiple Honda divisions. Honda provides the race-ready engine K20C1 rated at 306 hp - this powerplant is now available as a crate engine for any enthusiasts (up until now, the carmaker offered it only to specific racing teams and professionals). It is paired to a six-speed manual, a limited-slip differential, and a different gear set provided by M Factory.
Civic Si with a few improvements signed by HPD. However, we know that it is just a beginning and that this is a sign for the aftermarket industry to start building its own projects. One example of in-house tuning is a Civic hatchback, which features various aesthetic improvements. But we have one question: why the roof carrier? The compact vehicle is known for its large trunk.
A unique appearance in the carmaker's booth is the Fifteen52 Project built together with Montoon USA. It is based on the 1996 Accord Wagon Japanese Touring Car Championship winning vehicle. This build features a crate-engine provided by HPD, Civic Type R Brembo brakes, Tien coilover suspension and Sparco race-harness, quick-release steering wheel, and seat. The 306 hp race-ready wagon surely is not legal to bring your groceries from Walmart, but it can keep up with race-cars on any track.
For overlanding enthusiasts, Honda prepared not one but two vehicles: a Ridgeline and a Passport. Both of them featured improved underbody protections made out of 3 mm steel plates that protected the fuel tank and the transmission. Jsport provided a lift-kit for both vehicles. It raises the front with 1.5" (38 mm) and the rear with 0.75" (19 mm), so the driver won't be that much concerned about riding over a bump. The same supplier provided a custom spare tire carrier, easing access to the Passport's trunk or Ridgeline's bed. For these two overlanding vehicles, Thule built a complete package that added a roof-top tent, crossbars, and an OverCast awning.
Africa-Twin motorcycle comes with a more rugged appearance. With its dual-clutch gearbox and multiple guards and skid plates, it looks like it is ready to tackle the next off-road adventure.
