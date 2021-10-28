This Cassette Player on Wheels Is a Grown-Up, Race-Ready Honda Motocompo

Inspired by the smallest and one of the coolest scooters ever to be released by Honda, this 3D artist revives the Honda Motocompo. But in his vision, the trunk bike is all grown up now and turned into a full-size electric motorcycle that will no longer fit into a Honda City.
Allan Williams is a 3D artist based in London and his take on the iconic moped depicts an electric, XL version of the Honda scooter, called the Motocompo XL. Only this time it is not a scooter, nor is it foldable, but looks rather massive and way more futuristic.
We are presented with two colors of the idealistic fictional concept bike, as the creator names it: a red and a yellow one, both still honoring the paint job and key features of the original moped. However, the Motocompo XL is bulkier and sportier, although one of the commenters on the artist’s Instagram describes it best: a cassette player on wheels.
Williams explains that this conceptual re-booting of the cult-classic scooter is full-sized and race-ready. It was modeled using the Fusion 360 and Cinema 4D software, textured in Substance Painter and rendered with Redshift.
Equipped with Goodyear tires and LED lights, the Honda Motocompo XL has lower handlebars and a different riding position more specific to sports motorcycles. It looks rugged and blends Motocompo's retro look with futuristic upgrades.
You can check out Allan Williams’ work on his “vektasigma” Instagram channel.
The original Honda Motocompo was among the most popular scooters of the 80s. Produced between 1981 and 1983, the 55cc moped came with a compact, foldable design meant to fit the wheeler in cars such as the Honda City or Honda Today. Its footpegs and handlebars folded into its body, making this the smallest Honda scooter ever to be released. It measured 46.7 x 9.4 x 21.3 in (118.5 x 24 x 54 cm).
