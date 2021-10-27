This Unsullied 1992 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Looks Delightfully Succulent

Judging by its condition, it might be hard to believe this motorcycle is actually turning 30 next year.
The 1992 Honda CB750 Nighthawk is powered by an air-cooled 747cc inline-four predator, which is paired with a five-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch setup. The four-stroke powerplant features a compression ratio of 9.3:1, dual overhead camshafts and a total of sixteen valves. When the tachometer shows 8,500 spins per minute, a maximum power output figure of 75 horses will be routed to the rear five-spoke alloy hoop via a chain final drive.
At around 7,500 revs, the engine is good for up to 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) of twist. When it reaches the ground, this force translates to a quarter-mile time of just 12.7 seconds, while top speed is rated at 118 mph (190 kph). The Nighthawk weighs in at 463 pounds (210 kg) before any fluids are added, and its wheelbase measures 59.3 inches (1,505 mm).
The powertrain is nested inside a steel duplex cradle frame that rests on 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers. At the front end, stopping power is spawned by a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper. On the other hand, the rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a conventional drum brake module, with a diameter of 180 mm (7.1 inches).
Now, this particular ‘92 MY sports a myriad of higher-spec items installed under current ownership, such as modern sprockets, Michelin Pilot Activ tires and a new drive chain. Moreover, the valve cover gaskets and fork seals have also been replaced, as were the bike’s essential fluids.
If you think that a Nighthawk would look right at home in your driveway, this might just be your lucky day. The CB750 presented above is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and you’ve got until tomorrow afternoon to place your bids. For now, the top bid is registered at a negligible 2,100 bucks, so you may be able to grab this treasure for less than three grand. Well, this is what we like to call a two-wheeled bargain!
