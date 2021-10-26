Fully Original 1990 Honda CRX Available for Sale With Just 10 Miles on the Clock

If you are interested in acquiring a car that is also a time capsule, look no further than this 1990 Honda CRX. A company in Portugal has published an ad for a CRX with just 17 km on its odometer, which means just 10.5 miles. Its price is available on request.
Yes, you know what that means. This example of the Japanese hatchback is going to switch owners for a lot of money. Its first owner drove it from the Santomar Honda dealership in Lisbon to a private garage, placed the car on four jack stands, and that was all the driving this vehicle has witnessed.
It is unclear why its first owner did this in the first place, but here we are, 31 years later, admiring a photo gallery on Garagisti, the Portuguese company that posted the sales advertisement.
The company sells vehicles through consignment, this way the owner does not have to bother with dozens of phone calls or emails a day, and the company gets a commission after the sale is complete.
According to the advert, the vehicle still has its original paper carpet protection from the dealer, as well as factory-applied wax, factory tires, and even factory oil. That last part does not sound too good if you ask us.
The owner did change the battery and the brake fluid, but we do not know how many times this happened and why other important fluids, such as oil and coolant, have not been replaced as well.
Prospective buyers should know that the company has checked the vehicle thoroughly and found that everything works flawlessly. This is claimed to be the lowest mileage Honda CRX in the world, and we tend to believe the claim. Only Honda might have something with fewer miles on the odometer, but those examples are not for sale.
So, yes, you could say that this is the lowest mileage Honda CRX in the world that can also be purchased. While this Blade Silver Metallic example, with all its 124 horsepower from its non-VTEC, DOHC, 16-valve, 1.590-cubic-centimeter engine was not the most powerful in the range, it is not an entry-level model either. In fact, it offered respectable power for 1990, especially if you consider this model's overall weight.
Since clean examples of the CRX are as rare as stock Mk4 Toyota Supras, this example is expected to command a premium due to its delivery mileage. Its new owner will probably keep it in storage for even more years, as driving it could affect its value.
On the flip side, it could wind up with a wealthy nostalgic who wants to own and drive the car they could not afford 31 years ago, which might add a few miles on the clock.
