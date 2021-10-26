Honda Reveals Civic Si Race Car Prototype, Shows it Attacking a Race Track

Honda V-Tec and the world of auto racing go hand in hand like bread and butter. Thanks to the team at Honda Performance Development (HPD), the latest Tenth generation Civic Si will be no exception. The team unveiled the latest Civic Si race car prototype to the masses. Safe to say, it has quite a bit different from the standard Si.
Sporting a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with V-tec and a six-speed manual transmission, this Civic Si has all the underpinnings of a true to form classic race car. But that’s not all the race car has going for it. Under the hood, an extensive ECU tune allows the V-tec engine to be utilized to its utmost performance potential.
Underneath the car comes even more upgrades. Little goodies like a high-capacity aluminum radiator, a special racing-derived limited-slip differential, racing coil springs, and Wilwood six-piston brake calipers with two-piece slotted rotors turn an already excellent handling package into something genuinely competitive on the race track. A set of Pirelli 245/620-17 DHH racing slicks tie the whole package together.
On the inside, the tasteful and modern interior found on the road-going Civic is replaced with all the bells and whistles needed for modern racing. Things like an integrated roll cage, a racing steering wheel, and racing bucket seats are designed to keep the driver in place when pounding through tight corners and long straightaways. The large rear wing and other aerodynamic bits and pieces throughout the car’s exterior make for a package that’s as nice to look at as it is functional on the track.
Alongside the Si Racecar, HPD unveiled the latest Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0, Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project, and Africa Twin Overland motorcycle. With all four of these special racing projects unveiled at once, it’s a clear sign that Honda wished to compete in racing just as much as it does in the consumer sphere. Technology trickling down to civilian models from racing development can only be a good thing.
Underneath the car comes even more upgrades. Little goodies like a high-capacity aluminum radiator, a special racing-derived limited-slip differential, racing coil springs, and Wilwood six-piston brake calipers with two-piece slotted rotors turn an already excellent handling package into something genuinely competitive on the race track. A set of Pirelli 245/620-17 DHH racing slicks tie the whole package together.
On the inside, the tasteful and modern interior found on the road-going Civic is replaced with all the bells and whistles needed for modern racing. Things like an integrated roll cage, a racing steering wheel, and racing bucket seats are designed to keep the driver in place when pounding through tight corners and long straightaways. The large rear wing and other aerodynamic bits and pieces throughout the car’s exterior make for a package that’s as nice to look at as it is functional on the track.
Alongside the Si Racecar, HPD unveiled the latest Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0, Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project, and Africa Twin Overland motorcycle. With all four of these special racing projects unveiled at once, it’s a clear sign that Honda wished to compete in racing just as much as it does in the consumer sphere. Technology trickling down to civilian models from racing development can only be a good thing.