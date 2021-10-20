Cuff Checklist That Spent Hours on the Moon on Last Apollo Mission Set to Sell for $800K

5 Blown Chevy Camaro ZL1 6x6 Looks Ready to Be Driven on a Virtually Endless Road

2 Crimson BMW M3 Touring Looks Ready to Keep Us Posh yet Unofficial Company

More on this:

Widebody AWD Honda Civic Gently Adopts Properly Traditional CGI Tuning Stance

Some Honda fans might rejoice at the sight of the recently unveiled 2022 Civic Si . It’s labeled as the most fun-to-drive iteration ever and is probably on the lookout for a new generation of driving aficionados. 9 photos



And if the stock models aren’t enough, there’s always the option to go aftermarket. Then, if even that isn’t enough, or perhaps one just has no idea what to do with a Civic, there are always virtual artists looking to provide their own two cents.



Case in point, Jon Sibal, better known as jonsibal on social media, has recently decided to revisit a prior vision concerning one of the coolest iterations of the legendary Civic nameplate. Err, considering you’re a fan of small, nimble three-door hatchbacks. So, his point of focus out of the entire AWD in a widebody kit.



But that’s not all, because this time around the little Civic wears “a proper shade of Aztec Green Pearl” and also got finished with “a set of wide-spec SSR EX-C Fins.” Apparently, the decidedly outrageous tuning setup – complete with lots of tricked aero bits and pieces, the six-pack bumper holes, the double-spoiler rear setup, the huge diffuser, or the front/rear camber aren’t the



Instead, he just missed “the old school wheels like these with center cap cover designs that mimic center locks.” Well, talk about the little details. For us, just showing off that winged front fascia would have been enough... to stir our curiosity about what hides under the hood. Well, I guess we’ll never find out if he even considered an Si swap for this slammed hot hatch!





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Sibal (@jonsibal) But how about the rest of the fan base that will gladly point out the new generation Civic Si has “just” 200 hp, meaning it lost five ponies compared to its predecessor? Well, luckily for them, there’s an entire reservoir of prior generations – no less than ten of them – to choose from.And if the stock models aren’t enough, there’s always the option to go aftermarket. Then, if even that isn’t enough, or perhaps one just has no idea what to do with a Civic, there are always virtual artists looking to provide their own two cents.Case in point, Jon Sibal, better known as jonsibal on social media, has recently decided to revisit a prior vision concerning one of the coolest iterations of the legendary Civic nameplate. Err, considering you’re a fan of small, nimble three-door hatchbacks. So, his point of focus out of the entire Civic family is the fifth generation EG Civic, which arrives at the party dressed up allin a widebody kit.But that’s not all, because this time around the little Civic wears “a proper shade of Aztec Green Pearl” and also got finished with “a set of wide-spec SSR EX-C Fins.” Apparently, the decidedly outrageous tuning setup – complete with lots of tricked aero bits and pieces, the six-pack bumper holes, the double-spoiler rear setup, the huge diffuser, or the front/rear camber aren’t the highlights that set off this designer’s love for such a ride.Instead, he just missed “the old school wheels like these with center cap cover designs that mimic center locks.” Well, talk about the little details. For us, just showing off that winged front fascia would have been enough... to stir our curiosity about what hides under the hood. Well, I guess we’ll never find out if he even considered an Si swap for this slammed hot hatch!