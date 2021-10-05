Netflix Hit Series Prompts Crazy Automotive Icons Reimagining of Statues (RLGL)

Riddled with endless possibilities, the virtual artists’ imagination land is sensible to all the latest hits and trends. So, after the milk crate challenge, pixel masters are now mesmerized by “Squid Games.”
Just like with the prior burst of social media attention surrounding the milk crate challenge and its inherent stupidity, we really can’t say that we agree with the senseless violence portrayed by Netflix’s hit series “Squid Games.” But, alas, these are the times we live in.
So, we better get on with the program, sort of speaking. Luckily, whenever automotive virtual artists are involved with something new and hot from the social media world, one can easily bet on the pixel masters giving the whole thing a personal twist.
This time around, they need to adhere to a stated format, so one might have imagined their vision to be slightly gated... Not a chance, though. For example, Musa Rio Tjahjono – the CGI expert behind the musartwork account on social media – opted for a very quick take on the traditional game of Statues (aka Red Light/Green Light in North America or Fairy Footsteps in the UK).
So, he just packed a bundle of fifth-generation Honda Civics and philosophically asked us if we are ready to “risk it all?” Not in the early 1990s three-door JDM hatchback, for my part. On the other hand, it’s an entirely different matter when discussing Jon Sibal’s (aka jonsibal) virtual idea. Although, with his “Squad Games” interpretation there’s a different question to be asked: which one of the iconic exotics to choose?
After all, there seem to be legendary entries from Acura, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Nissan, and Porsche – if we are not mistaken. There are even some special vintage treats, such as the hard-to-spot “player 001,” which might be a “Hakosuka” first generation (KPGC10) Nissan Skyline GT-R.
So, we better get on with the program, sort of speaking. Luckily, whenever automotive virtual artists are involved with something new and hot from the social media world, one can easily bet on the pixel masters giving the whole thing a personal twist.
This time around, they need to adhere to a stated format, so one might have imagined their vision to be slightly gated... Not a chance, though. For example, Musa Rio Tjahjono – the CGI expert behind the musartwork account on social media – opted for a very quick take on the traditional game of Statues (aka Red Light/Green Light in North America or Fairy Footsteps in the UK).
So, he just packed a bundle of fifth-generation Honda Civics and philosophically asked us if we are ready to “risk it all?” Not in the early 1990s three-door JDM hatchback, for my part. On the other hand, it’s an entirely different matter when discussing Jon Sibal’s (aka jonsibal) virtual idea. Although, with his “Squad Games” interpretation there’s a different question to be asked: which one of the iconic exotics to choose?
After all, there seem to be legendary entries from Acura, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Nissan, and Porsche – if we are not mistaken. There are even some special vintage treats, such as the hard-to-spot “player 001,” which might be a “Hakosuka” first generation (KPGC10) Nissan Skyline GT-R.