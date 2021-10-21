Thrash the New 2022 Civic Si in Honda’s EvoTrack Videogame on Mobile and Desktop

Can’t wait to get your hands on the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si? Well, how about easing the wait by putting it through its paces from the comfort of your home/office in a new video game?
Developed by digital fan engagement agency, Wave, in partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda, it is named the EvoTrack and can be played on mobile and desktop. The videogame includes the all-new Civic Si, Hatchback, and Sedan, previous-generation Civic Type R, and Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, which can be put through their paces on three courses, dubbed the Circuit, Desert Trail, and Neo City.
“Launching the new Honda EvoTrack mobile game brings entertainment and friendly competition to our customers and gamers of all levels, as we introduce them to our all-new, even more fun-to-drive Civic lineup, in an accessible, social way,” said Honda America’s Head of the Media Department, Phil Hruska. “Honda has a long history of integrating vehicles into many types of games, and we want to continue that momentum, especially for passionate fans of the Honda Civic.”
Looking like an old video game, the EvoTrack was designed to test the skills of players by making them get through as many laps as possible, without missing turns or hitting obstacles. The idea is simple, the further you get, the better your score is, and you can get quite far, considering that there are several boosts available, in addition to the coins that can be used to unlock the next car and gain access to additional colors and special liveries.
In order to encourage as many people as possible to try it out, Honda is hosting a virtual competition over the next four weeks. Those who score the top three spots each week will win a digital voucher that can be used to purchase official merchandise signed by Honda or Red Bull Racing.
You can play the video game here, but before that, let’s remind ourselves about the new Civic Si, which was unveiled earlier this week, with 200 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, produced by the updated turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. The model has front-wheel drive and boasts the rev-matching technology found in the Type R. The first units are expected to arrive in showrooms before the end of the year and pricing will be announced in due course.
