2022 Honda Civic 1.5 Gets 34 HP Through Hondata Tune

The eleventh generation Honda Civic has already gotten into the hands of famed tuners at Hondata. The specialists put about 1,000 miles (1.600 km) on its odometer before taking it to the redline on their dyno. The stock 2022 Honda Civic 1.5 EX delivered 162 hp and 163 lb.-ft (221 Nm) of torque to the hub dyno with high-octane pump gas in its fuel system.
Four years ago, Hondata squeezed 35 extra ponies from the tenth-generation Honda Civic's 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The new model's power plant is like its predecessors, so it was easy to massage its every pony to get the most bang for the customers' bucks.
After the reflash, Hondata obtained 196 hp and 213 lb.-ft (289 Nm) of torque from the four-cylinder mill. The resulting power was measured at the wheel hub, just like Hondata did with the car when it was stock. Therefore, they obtained 34 hp and 50 lb.-ft (68 Nm) of torque from this exploratory tuning. The latter term means that the company has just started work on the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5, so they might deliver a kit that produces even more ponies in the future.
Once Hondata finishes its development process for the FlashPro tune of the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5, the company will offer it in a plug-and-play consumer product. The price of this product has not been specified yet, but it will cost a couple ofHo hundred dollars. In comparison, the kit for the tenth-generation Civic was $695 in 2017.
Back then, the kit included an OBD II to USB cable that allowed owners to flash their ECUs at home through a dedicated interface that was operational on a laptop. The stock ECU code would be saved on the laptop, and the owner could revert to stock whenever desired and could go back to the tune if they wanted.
Other tuners offer similar packages for various cars, and this allows for a lower installation cost, but the car must be stock for the tune to work as intended. In the case of a car with any hardware modifications, a custom tune must be applied by a specialized tuner.
