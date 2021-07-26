2022 Honda Civic 1.5 Gets 34 HP Through Hondata Tune

The eleventh generation Honda Civic has already gotten into the hands of famed tuners at Hondata. The specialists put about 1,000 miles (1.600 km) on its odometer before taking it to the redline on their dyno. The stock 2022 Honda Civic 1.5 EX delivered 162 hp and 163 lb.-ft (221 Nm) of torque to the hub dyno with high-octane pump gas in its fuel system.

