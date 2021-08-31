5 Oblivious Utah Man Says That a Honda Civic Type R Does 60 MPH in 3 Seconds

2022 Honda Passport Facelift Spied Flaunting Ridgeline Front-End Styling

Offered as standard with Honda Sensing driver assistance and safety features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, one-touch folding rear seats, push-button start, and tri-zone climate control, the Passport’s most affordable trim is more than adequate for the price that Honda is asking for it. At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping Elite kicks off at $44,180 and includes ventilated front seats among other goodies. Scheduled to arrive in showrooms for the 2022 model year, the refreshed Passport is rocking a lightly-disguised front fascia in this particular set of photos. The generously-sized grille is arguably the biggest aesthetic change, followed by the LED-accented headlights and taillights. We can also notice a pair of round exhaust outlets and independent rear suspension, along with 20-inch wheels of the double-spoke variety and a shark fin-inspired aerial.As the headline implies, Honda is applying the same front-end treatment as they did with the Ridgeline pickup truck for the 2021 model year. A styling package by the name of Honda Performance Development may be on the menu as well, together with interior upgrades that should include new graphics and easier-to-use touchscreen icons for the Display Audio system.Considering that a brand-new Pilot is on the horizon, the Ridgeline and Passport will both soldier on for a little more on the current-generation Pilot’s vehicle architecture. Exclusively offered with two rows of seats instead of the Pilot’s three, the Passport should continue to be offered in four trim levels: the entry-level Sport, EX-L, Touring, and the plush Elite.Rated at 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque on 87-octane gasoline, the J-series aluminum V6 engine drives the frontmost wheels as standard. All-wheel drive with intelligent variable torque management adds $2,000 to the tally, bringing the starting price of the Sport to just under $35k excluding the $1,225 destination charge and other taxes.Offered as standard with Honda Sensing driver assistance and safety features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, one-touch folding rear seats, push-button start, and tri-zone climate control, the Passport’s most affordable trim is more than adequate for the price that Honda is asking for it. At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping Elite kicks off at $44,180 and includes ventilated front seats among other goodies.