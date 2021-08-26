Honda Accord 2.0T Auto Drag Races Dodge Charger R/T, Almost Smokes It

Priced from $37,755 excluding taxes, the R/T is how Dodge calls the smallest-capacity V8 trim level of the Charger. The 5.7-liter HEMI powerplant is nothing to scoff at, though, because it produces 370 ponies and 395 pound-feet (536 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rotations per minute.
As it’s the case with pretty much any Charger, including wide-bodied trim levels, the only problem with the R/T is how that power gets down to the ground. The 245-width tires are too narrow, thus creating wheelspin even on a prepped surface. This condition is best exemplified by the following drag race between the aforementioned muscle car and a front-driven Honda.
The Toyota Camry’s biggest rival comes with a 1.5-liter turbo and 192 horsepower as standard, but the engine that you want is the 2.0-liter turbo with 252 horsepower. K20C4 is how the Japanese automaker calls this mill, whereas the K20C1 in the Civic Type R offers 306 horsepower on full song.
Customers who specify the Accord with the larger engine are further treated to a 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the base continuously variable transmission. Complemented by 235/40 by 19-inch tires, the Accord is a surprisingly fast car over the 1/8-mile at the Barona Dragstrip.
The way this example launches off the line is very impressive, especially in comparison to the Charger’s wheel-spinning antics. But unfortunately for Honda fans, the bigger torque figure of the Dodge ultimately seals the deal.
9.36 seconds vs. 9.41 seconds are the ETs shown by the scoreboards, and I can’t express how close that is considering that we’re dealing with an eighth of a mile instead of a quarter. It’s also worth mentioning how much potential the 2.0-liter turbo has with a Hondata FlashPro upgrade. E85 flex fuel is another solution for extracting more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, along with meth/water injection, a less restrictive air filter, and a de-cat exhaust.
