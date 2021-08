Honda Accord 2.0T Auto Drag Races Dodge Charger R/T, Almost Smokes It

As it’s the case with pretty much any Charger, including wide-bodied trim levels, the only problem with the R/T is how that power gets down to the ground. The 245-width tires are too narrow, thus creating wheelspin even on a prepped surface. This condition is best exemplified by the following drag race between the aforementioned muscle car and a front-driven Honda.The Toyota Camry’s biggest rival comes with a 1.5-liter turbo and 192 horsepower as standard, but the engine that you want is the 2.0-liter turbo with 252 horsepower. K20C4 is how the Japanese automaker calls this mill, whereas the K20C1 in the Civic Type R offers 306 horsepower on full song.Customers who specify the Accord with the larger engine are further treated to a 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the base continuously variable transmission. Complemented by 235/40 by 19-inch tires, the Accord is a surprisingly fast car over the 1/8-mile at the Barona Dragstrip.The way this example launches off the line is very impressive, especially in comparison to the Charger’s wheel-spinning antics. But unfortunately for Honda fans, the bigger torque figure of the Dodge ultimately seals the deal.9.36 seconds vs. 9.41 seconds are the ETs shown by the scoreboards, and I can’t express how close that is considering that we’re dealing with an eighth of a mile instead of a quarter. It’s also worth mentioning how much potential the 2.0-liter turbo has with a Hondata FlashPro upgrade. E85 flex fuel is another solution for extracting more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, along with meth/water injection, a less restrictive air filter, and a de-cat exhaust.