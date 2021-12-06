2022 Honda Passport Pricing Revealed: Fewer Trim Levels, Will Cost You More Money

Remembering the Alfa Romeo Busso V6, One of the Best-Sounding Engines Ever Built

2022 Honda's Passport pricing was revealed today, with fewer trim levels available and a more expensive base version, starting at $39.095, destination charges included. 9 photos SUV will make its appearance at the Honda dealers this winter, but the pricing strategy adopted by the Japanese manufacturer might baffle some potential buyers.



Precisely, Honda scrapped the base Sport trim, which means the front-wheel-drive EX-L is now the starting point. According to the Honda press release, the move reflects customers’ demand, many folks probably being annoyed to no longer see an even cheaper option in the configurator.



At $39.095 (including destination charges), the 2022 Honda Passport EX-L is $5,080 more expensive than the 2021 Honda Passport Sport. Not only that, but at this level, the Passport becomes more expensive than some of its competitors, like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Edge, or the VW Atlas Cross Sport.



The new base EX-L trim comes with all the bells and whistles expected at this level. The car features standard equipment like heated seats dressed in leather, 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, a power tailgate, and blind-spot monitoring.



The new TrailSport version ads visual cues for its more adventurous character, including 18-inch wheels with special tires, a wider track, roof rack, and a navigation system as standard equipment. In the technical department, it also features a torque-vectoring i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive system. The top Elite trim adds cooled front seats, as well as a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.



