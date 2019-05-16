Honda Adds Adventure To the Passport, Ridgeline For 2019 Overland Expo

The Passport returned to the Honda lineup for 2019, and Honda would like to bring the point home in regard to the crossover’s adventurous side. Just in time for the 2019 Overland Expo, the automaker’s U.S. division finished the Adventure Lifestyle Project with a Jsport lift kit that adds 1.5 inches up front and 0.75 inches of ride height at the rear.

14 photos



Honda didn’t forget to change the tires, choosing 18-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires wrapped around



Other highlights - as in add-ons - include the Jsport Plateau modular roof rack, Roofnest Sandpiper rooftop tent, side steps, and external swinging spare tire holder. The front bumper has also been revised for this one-off build, and the auxiliary lighting comes courtesy of Baja Designs.



Moving on to the Ridgeline, the Adventure Lifestyle Project (yes, it’s called the same as the Passport!) comes with Jsport performance accessories such as the skid plate up front, leveling kit, and the Mesa bed rack that maximizes cargo flexibility. On the Jsport Plateau roof rack, you’ll also notice a EU2200i generator that’s capable of powering almost any electrical accessories imaginable.



The 2019 Overland Expo will also see Honda display the Powersports lineup of motorcycles and a lot of power equipment such as the WX10T water pump. Over in the U.S., the Ridgeline has been modified as well, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise considering that both of them share similar underpinnings. The Pilot adds some family-oriented traits to the mix, starting with the third row of seats. These being said, let’s turn our attention back to the Passport Adventure Lifestyle Project.Honda didn’t forget to change the tires, choosing 18-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires wrapped around Jsport KMC XD wheels. The i-VTM4 all-wheel drive should help too when the going gets rough, and on the road, the torque vectoring ensures the Passport can hold its own in the twisties. Under the hood, you’ll find a familiar V6 with 3.5 liters of displacement, 280 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, and 262 pound-feet of torque at 4,700 rpm.Other highlights - as in add-ons - include the Jsport Plateau modular roof rack, Roofnest Sandpiper rooftop tent, side steps, and external swinging spare tire holder. The front bumper has also been revised for this one-off build, and the auxiliary lighting comes courtesy of Baja Designs.Moving on to the Ridgeline, the Adventure Lifestyle Project (yes, it’s called the same as the Passport!) comes with Jsport performance accessories such as the skid plate up front, leveling kit, and the Mesa bed rack that maximizes cargo flexibility. On the Jsport Plateau roof rack, you’ll also notice a EU2200i generator that’s capable of powering almost any electrical accessories imaginable.The 2019 Overland Expo will also see Honda display the Powersports lineup of motorcycles and a lot of power equipment such as the WX10T water pump. Over in the U.S., the Passport starts at $31,990 while the Ridgeline costs $29,990 from the get-go. Right in between, the Pilot kicks off at $31,450 excluding destination charge.