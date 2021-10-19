Almost Stock 2022 Honda Passport Ready for the American Rally Association Series

It’s a busy time ahead for Honda and its racing endeavors. And we’re not referring to the motorcycles it makes, which are big names in two-wheeled racing, but about newcomers on four wheels that have something to prove.
Earlier this month, Honda announced it is entering the women-only Rebelle Rally with a specially-prepped Ridgeline, and now comes an even more exciting development: the 2022 Passport goes rallying, and it will do so in the American Rally Association (ARA) series.
To be able to handle the demanding requirements of the competition ahead, the Passport in question was mildly tweaked by the carmaker’s own HPD Maxxis Rally Team, who will also be fielding in on the unbeaten path.
The vehicle retains the factory spec powertrain and suspension components – after all, Honda has to prove the things customers get are good enough to be used by professionals. That would be a 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an all-wheel drive system.
It does have however 17-inch BRAID Winrace T rally wheels shod in Maxxis tires, a custom 1/8”-inch thick aluminum oil pan and rear differential skid plates to protect the exposed underbody of the Passport, and polyethylene panels over the fuel tank and other components, for the same reason. Braking power is ensured by Carbotech XP12 brake pads and high-temperature racing brake fluid.
“The fact that we didn’t have to make any modifications to the 2022 Honda Passport’s drivetrain or suspension for such punishing terrain and competition speaks volumes to the capability and performance that comes standard in the Passport,” said in a statement Honda and rally racer Chris Sladek.
The machine has already been taken out for a spin over the past weekend at the Lake Superior Performance Rally (LSPR), where on account of some issues finished the race 9 minutes later than expected.
In 2022, the Passport enters ARA’s closed-course rally events in the Limited 4WD class.
