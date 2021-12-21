Supercar Blondie Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at the BMW Christmas Ad

Car companies are now getting into the holiday spirit, and Supercar Blondie was a part of BMW’s recent ad, that was shot in Munich, Germany. The Australian social media celebrity gives us a glimpse of all the BMW cars they had in the commercial.
This year, BMW teamed up again with Christoph Waltz, two-time Academy Award winner. He plays a modern-day Grinch, who tries to avoid Christmas celebrations at all costs and has a meeting that turns out to be at a Christmas party. Which he hates.
The actor had previously collaborated with the brand for their NEXTGen 2020. Now, he starred alongside Oliver Zipse (Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG), car influencer Alex Hirschi (from Supercar Blondie), fashion designer Alexa Chung, and Kai Langer, Head of Design at BMW i.
But we couldn’t expect Alex to be involved in such an important project and not give us a look at what happened behind the scenes. Prior to filming, she took us on a tour around the set, which had the brand’s high-end models all clean and ready to go.
Among them, there’s a BMW X3, all matte black. Supercar Blondie gives us a small glimpse of the luxurious interior. The BMW Vision Next 100, the concept car that breathes, is also in the underground garage, but not showing up in the ad.
Alex is also very excited and nervous about the shooting, as she has a few lines in the commercial, and the set includes far more people than she usually has with her when filming. Her scene involves unveiling a new car. As she's talking to the camera like she usually does in all her videos, Christoph Waltz happens to run by as he tries to avoid a Christmas party, and the spotlight is all on him. She acts upset and says: “I’m shooting here. What’s going on?” She then has to start over.
The Bavarian company isn’t the only one to release a commercial over the holidays. Chevrolet also stepped in the game with their tear-jerker ad about honoring our loved ones. However, it's hard to pick a favorite.
