Everyone Is Talking About Chevrolet’s Tearjerker Christmas Ad Featuring 1966 Chevy Impala

Chevrolet joined in the holiday spirit. But they didn’t do it with Christmas carols, decorated cars, and twinkle lights. Instead, it's an uplifting message about remembering our loved ones during these times, and the star of the ad is a classic 1966 Chevy Impala.
While it’s not Super Bowl commercial season yet, Chevrolet joined in the holiday spirit with a heartfelt ad that they posted a few days ago. People are just discovering it as it takes over social media, and everyone loves it.
The GM brand worked alongside Academy Award winners Tom Hooper, director, Claudio Miranda, director of photography, and Rachel Portman, who composed the music to tell the story of remembering our loved ones and carrying on their legacy.
The ad couldn’t have come at a better time, because, we all know it, it’s been a tough couple of years. It comes with an uplifting message about love and how the greatest gift one could give is love, acceptance, and joy.
Based on a true story, “Holiday Ride” centers around a man who lost his wife. He goes to his garage where he always sets a Christmas wreath, and, inside, there’s a 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS, covered in dust and spider webs. He caresses the hood, recounting bittersweet memories of giving the car to his late wife.
His daughter notices how sad he is when leaving the garage, and decides to restore the classic without him knowing it, with the help of the town’s mechanic. The car gets fully cleaned and painted, new tires and wheels, and overnight, it turns out like it has just left the dealership.
In the touching finale of the four-minute ad, the father finds the newly restored Impala the next morning and holds back tears. He sits in the driver’s seat, and ignites the engine. He drives to the front of his home, where the daughter is waiting. “Thank you,” he says, “it’s the best Christmas gift I could ever have.”
The ad concludes with the two of them driving in their new shining car away, down a dirt road.
The Impala isn’t the only model from the brand we see in the commercial. We also get a glimpse of a town where everyone drives Chevys, both modern and vintage including a Silverado SUV, an Equinox, a Bel Air, and El Camino.
