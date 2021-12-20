Northern Xplorer Unveils Emissions-Free, Entirely Self-Sustainable Cruise Ship Concept

Could environmental concerns redefine what cruising is all about? Norwegian company Northern Xplorer believes so. Switching to smaller vessels that are not only emissions-free, but also self-sustainable, could be the answer for a cleaner atmosphere, more benefits for local communities, and supporting natural protected areas.
Norway has accelerated its transition to a zero-emissions future, by adopting new regulations for its World Heritage fjords (to be implemented starting 2026). The number of ships and passengers allowed in certain natural areas is being decreased in other parts of the world, as well. These changes are leading to the development of a new type of cruise ships – smaller and eco-friendly.
The Norwegian company has unveiled the concept of a cruise ship that will reflect these changes. The MM 130 will feature fully electric propulsion, hydrogen fuel cell technology, batteries that can be charged at land-based charging stations, as well as wind power and solar power systems that enable battery charging while at sea. This ship will also be entirely self-sufficient, making its own clean fuel.
Built by Scandinavian naval architects specializing in energy-efficient vessels, the future MM 130 will also boast a hull designed for minimal water resistance and maximum passenger comfort. This smaller cruise ship will be able to accommodate up to 300 passengers and 100 crew members, and it’s specifically meant to be able to access new territory for cruising, such as “hidden gems of Northern Europe.”
Normally, conventional cruise ships are too massive to be allowed or able to enter certain smaller areas. But Northern Xplorer’s vessel will be able to cruise in inland waters, even being adapted for bridge height restriction.
Still in its early ages, this project aims to attract public funds in Norway, Sweden, and the EU, as well as private financing. With big plans for an entire fleet of self-sustainable ships, Northern Xplorer plans to launch its first ship by 2024.
