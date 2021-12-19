5 All-Original 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS Comes Out of Hiding in Mind-Blowing Condition

Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Alabama Barn Find Flexes Original V8 Power

Most people who bought a Camaro back in 1967 picked the base model, so Chevrolet produced no less than 121,000 units coming in the standard configuration. 24 photos



The Camaro that we have here is a barn find coming with one of the most popular engine choices in 1967. It’s a 327 (5.4-liter) V8 that was still working when the vehicle was parked, though it’s now in a non-running condition.



eBay seller



Other than that, this ’67 Camaro looks to be a compelling project car, especially because it features many original parts. The dashboard, for example, is still the one that came with the Camaro when it rolled off the assembly lines 54 years ago, while the console and the shifter have already been replaced at some point by the only family that has owned it since new.



The vehicle was originally painted in Mountain Green, but as you can easily figure out with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, that doesn’t mean much now. There’s the typical amount of rust, so whoever wants to buy the car should closely inspect the undersides and the floors to determine just how much patching is required.



The RS package, however, was pretty successful anyway, as it ended up being installed on close to 65,000 Camaros. The SS was the third most popular during this model year, so it was ordered on nearly 34,500 units, while the Z28 made its way to approximately 600 cars.

