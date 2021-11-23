5 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Confirmed for L.A. Auto Show Next to 4 Other Premieres

Most Peculiar Cars at the 2021 LA Auto Show, Cybertruck-Killer and Toilet Car Included

Supercar Blondie’s Sergi Galiano visited the 2021 LA Auto Show and picked up a few of the craziest car concepts out there. One was a pretty cool solar-paneled pickup truck and another one was a... toilet car. For real. 11 photos



In fact, this Toilet Car is not going to be honking at you in the street because it’s not road legal, but it actually works. It includes an actual toilet as the driver’s seat, and it’s covered by wacky cream-colored fabric. You have golf cart-style pedals, and the headrest for the back seats are showerheads. Oh, yes, let’s not forget the backseats, which are actually French bathtubs. Whoever came up with that really focused on all the details. Galiano jokes: “If this breaks down, you get like a mechanic or a plumber?” My question exactly.



He also showed a Toyota Rhombus, where the only seat in the front is the driver’s seat. Which actually rotates so you can have a conversation with the people in the back, offering “abstract seating space,” as Galiano calls it. Hopefully someone won't strike a conversation while driving, though.



Among the other vehicles shown in the video are the EV by Electra Mecanica, previewing an electric future and being unique in their own way. Except you really wouldn't want to be seen driving a toilet car.



