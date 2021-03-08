2 New Honda Grom Leads Pack of Upgraded Japanese Two-Wheelers to U.S. Stores

2023 Honda Pilot Spy Photos Reveal Fresh Styling, 2022 Acura MDX Platform

Over in the United States of America, the best-selling nameplates in Honda's lineup are the CR-V crossover, Civic compact cars, and Accord sedan. In fourth place, the Pilot sold 123,813 examples last year. 23 photos



Spied testing on public roads in the United States, the fourth generation is more spacious and - dare I say it - sportier thanks to a long hood. Pop it open, and you’ll find a free-breathing V6 with 3.5 liters of displacement as the standard engine. Shared with the brand-new



Chunky detailing for the front grille and LED headlights render the front fascia both elegant and rugged at the same time. Partially inspired by the



A hybrid powertrain is within the realm of possibility because the Odyssey minivan is supposed to get one as well in order to fend off the all-new Toyota Sienna. A plug-in hybrid powertrain isn’t out of the question either although it would be considerably more expensive than a conventional hybrid.



Obviously based on the 2022 Acura MDX, the Pilot should get at least 16.3 cubic feet (461 liters) of cargo area behind the rearmost seats. Folding them down into the floor should translate to 39.1 cubic feet (1,107 liters).



A 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and SH-AWD from the MDX aren’t likely to happen, though, because the Pilot would overlap the more expensive sibling too much. Be that as it may, the multi-link rear suspension and twin-piped exhaust system do look very similar between the mid-size crossovers. Twinned with the Passport, Ridgeline, and Acura MDX, the family-sized Pilot is getting on a bit from a visual standpoint. Honda knows it as well, which is why a bottom-up redesign is due next year for the 2023 model year.Spied testing on public roads in the United States, the fourth generation is more spacious and - dare I say it - sportier thanks to a long hood. Pop it open, and you’ll find a free-breathing V6 with 3.5 liters of displacement as the standard engine. Shared with the brand-new Acura MDX for 2022, this motor is good for 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet (361 Nm) of torque.Chunky detailing for the front grille and LED headlights render the front fascia both elegant and rugged at the same time. Partially inspired by the Honda Ridgeline , the eight-seat Pilot features a sloping roofline with a hatch that isn’t as upright as you would expect from a family-oriented crossover.A hybrid powertrain is within the realm of possibility because the Odyssey minivan is supposed to get one as well in order to fend off the all-new Toyota Sienna. A plug-in hybrid powertrain isn’t out of the question either although it would be considerably more expensive than a conventional hybrid.Obviously based on the 2022 Acura MDX, the Pilot should get at least 16.3 cubic feet (461 liters) of cargo area behind the rearmost seats. Folding them down into the floor should translate to 39.1 cubic feet (1,107 liters).A 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine andfrom the MDX aren’t likely to happen, though, because the Pilot would overlap the more expensive sibling too much. Be that as it may, the multi-link rear suspension and twin-piped exhaust system do look very similar between the mid-size crossovers.