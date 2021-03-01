autoevolution
Holy Front-Overhang, Batman! 2023 Honda CR-V Prototype Looks Like a Seven-Seater

1 Mar 2021
The CR-V is Honda’s first ever crossover-SUV designed in-house and not badge-engineered from another carmaker, and it was originally introduced back in 1995.
Traditionally based on the Civic platform, the compact crossover has spawned no less than five generations so far, each one more successful than the previous, with a sixth generation now in development for next year.

Developed alongside the eleventh-generation Civic, the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V is expected to increase in size significantly, with part of those extra inches being sadly reserved for a gigantic front overhang.

Likely there mostly for improved pedestrian protection, the oversized front end makes the car appear much more nose-heavy than its predecessors.

That said, there seems to be an improved interior room as well, with a seven-seat option being more than likely offered and not just for marketing purposes. The new CR-V is expected to be based on a heavily re-worked version of the same platform underpinning its predecessor, which was essentially a tenth-generation Civic on stilts.

Apart from the extra room for its up to seven-passengers, the 2023 CR-V should also greet them with an all-new interior design, especially for the driver, who will get to play with an all-new instrument cluster and a nine-inch touchscreen display sitting atop the center console, just like the upcoming Civic.

Since the current CR-V already features both hybrid and even plug-in hybrid versions on some markets, it is expected that the new model will jump on the hybridization bandwagon even further.

There are even rumors of a full-electric version coming up, but we don’t think Honda would try converting an ICE-powered model into an electric one after what it did with the e sub-compact, which has a bespoke architecture developed from the ground up to be an EV.

An assortment of 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter four-cylinders will comprise the engine lineup, with some of them going either for the hybrid or the plug-in hybrid route, just like its current predecessor.
