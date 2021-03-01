2022 ID.4 GTX to Be the GTI of Electric Volkswagen Crossovers

Holy Front-Overhang, Batman! 2023 Honda CR-V Prototype Looks Like a Seven-Seater

The CR-V is Honda’s first ever crossover-SUV designed in-house and not badge-engineered from another carmaker, and it was originally introduced back in 1995. 12 photos



Developed alongside the eleventh-generation Civic, the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V is expected to increase in size significantly, with part of those extra inches being sadly reserved for a gigantic front overhang.



Likely there mostly for improved pedestrian protection, the oversized front end makes the car appear much more nose-heavy than its predecessors.



That said, there seems to be an improved interior room as well, with a seven-seat option being more than likely offered and not just for marketing purposes. The new CR-V is expected to be based on a heavily re-worked version of the same platform underpinning its predecessor, which was essentially a tenth-generation Civic on stilts.



Apart from the extra room for its up to seven-passengers, the 2023 CR-V should also greet them with an all-new interior design, especially for the driver, who will get to play with an all-new instrument cluster and a nine-inch touchscreen display sitting atop the center console, just like the



Since the current CR-V already features both hybrid and even plug-in hybrid versions on some markets, it is expected that the new model will jump on the hybridization bandwagon even further.



There are even rumors of a ICE -powered model into an electric one after what it did with the EV .



