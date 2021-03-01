Bavarian Workshop Installed Walnut Wood Bodywork on This Bonkers BMW R100/7

LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With 8 Turbos Hits The Dyno, Silences The Haters

When’s the last time you’ve seen wood on a custom motorcycle? 7 photos



At its core, this bad boy is a mighty R100/7 from Motorrad’s ferocious range. It is powered by an air-cooled boxer-twin engine that houses four valves and a colossal displacement of 979cc. This nasty piece of Bavarian machinery will be more than happy to deliver as much as 60 hp at approximately 6,500 revs. On the other hand, a generous torque output of up to 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) will be supplied at about 4,000 rpm.



The mill’s relentless oomph is channeled to a shaft final drive via a five-speed transmission, leading to a healthy top speed of 117 mph (188 kph). Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about the donor’s main specs and features, let’s dive in for a thorough examination of Woidwerk’s aftermarket magic, shall we?



Eggl’s experts kicked things off by outsourcing a UT’s gas chamber. For those of you who raise an eyebrow when reading that name, I’ll have you know UT was a German motorcycle manufacturer active between 1922 and 1962. As soon as the fuel tank was fitted onto R100’s frame, the crew proceeded to fabricate a one-off steel subframe, on top of which they laid a sharp tail section made of walnut wood (yes, you’ve read that correctly).



Up front, the stock headlight was discarded in favor of a



A little while back, the autoevolution pages were adorned by a spectacular BMW R nineT-based masterpiece that hails from Ralf Eggl's Woidwerk – a German enterprise with some genuine talent at work below its roof. The exploit we'll be looking at today is yet another ravishing display of moto craftmanship born on this firm's premises.

V-Rod's alternative, while the cockpit received aluminum clip-ons and a Motogadget MST Vintage speedometer that keeps things clutter-free. At the rear end, suspension duties are taken good care of by dual shock absorbers from YSS. Oh, and how could you possibly miss that humungous alloy fender hugging the bike's rear wheel?

Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a bespoke exhaust system that'll bring about a menacing soundtrack to accompany your ride. All things considered, Woidwerk's R100/7 guarantees to turn the heads of even the most pretentious riders as it tears away some tarmac!