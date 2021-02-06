Bay Star Sport Motorcoach Is Seemingly Affordable With a Starting Price of 133k

Honda CR-V Goes the e:HEV Way, Gets New Sport Line Grade

The CR-V is one of Honda’s oldest crossovers. Having been introduced in 1995, it endures to this day, being a particular favorite on the European market. 6 photos



The hybrid Honda CR-V will thus be known from now on as the CR-V



What’s important is the powertrain, and in this case we’re talking about one that sounds more than enough for today’s needs. The Japanese carmaker is pairing in this model a 2.0-liter gasoline powerplant good for 145 ps to an electric motor assembly good for 315 Nm of torque. Combined, the two systems are enough to propel the car from a standstill to 100 kph (62 mph) in 8.6 seconds, on to a top speed of 180 kph (112 mph).



Aside from joining the e:TECHNOLOGY range, the CR-V also receives a new grade level, called Sport Line. It will be available for all the versions of the CR-V presently on sale, adding something extra to each of them.



On the outside, that means the crossovers get things like 18-inch alloy wheels, and privacy glass for the SE or Elegance. Inside, a silver finish is applied on elements of the center console, while for the EX or Executive models wireless smartphone charging is available.



Honda is presently engaged in an effort to have 100 percent of its European range electrified by 2022, with the general name for the lineup being e:TECHNOLOGY. It already comprises the Jazz e:HEV and Honda e, and as of this year the CR-V will be joining it as well.

The hybrid Honda CR-V will thus be known from now on as the CR-V e:HEV. Not exactly easy on the tongue, but that's not really what matters anymore in the auto industry.

What's important is the powertrain, and in this case we're talking about one that sounds more than enough for today's needs. The Japanese carmaker is pairing in this model a 2.0-liter gasoline powerplant good for 145 ps to an electric motor assembly good for 315 Nm of torque. Combined, the two systems are enough to propel the car from a standstill to 100 kph (62 mph) in 8.6 seconds, on to a top speed of 180 kph (112 mph).

Aside from joining the e:TECHNOLOGY range, the CR-V also receives a new grade level, called Sport Line. It will be available for all the versions of the CR-V presently on sale, adding something extra to each of them.

On the outside, that means the crossovers get things like 18-inch alloy wheels, and privacy glass for the SE or Elegance. Inside, a silver finish is applied on elements of the center console, while for the EX or Executive models wireless smartphone charging is available.

Europeans will get to see these changes as soon as the new batch of CR-Vs hit the dealership's floors. Pricing for the Sport Line grade was not announced. You can see all the details on both that and the new CR-V e:HEV in the press release section attached below.

