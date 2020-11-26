2024 Honda CR-V Going Electric? Accord and NSX EVs Also Rumored

While some don't welcome the move, we're seeing that most mainstream Japanese automakers are now focusing on electric cars. Honda is among them, and according to a new report, many of your favorite models are turning into EVs.
Local scoop website Best Car Web claims it has the inside track on some of the projects which are currently under development in Japan. The one that really caught our attention is the CR-V because it's one of the core models in North America.
A new generation of the CUV will reportedly be launched in 2024, giving Honda just enough time to go electric. Apparently, it's supposed to be jointly developed with General Motors, and engineers have reportedly been tasked with creating a "tool kit" that might fit other cars as well.
The CR-V already has a hybrid model and the PHEV which was revealed at the Beijing Motor Show. And maybe that's what this recent concept is for. Yet somehow, we can't quite picture it going fully-electric. Maybe North America will still get offered a more affordable and simpler model for those who are still apprehensive about the plug.
That tool kit is also supposed to work on an Accord-like all-electric sedan that will be even more similar to a GM product. From what we understand, this isn't the Accord as it's known in America, but it might be included in the family somehow.
In more sporty news, the NSX successor will go electric after 2025, when it will target the Porsche Taycan. This is good news, as Honda has shown with the current model that it has a firm grasp on torque vectoring. There will be an electric Type R as well, but not the one you're thinking about.
Honda is reportedly plotting a hot version of the little EV they have in Europe. The engine in the Honda e can apparently make a little more power and the suspension will be tweaked accordingly.
