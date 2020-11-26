2022 Subaru BRZ Gets JDM GT300 Race Car Tuning in Wild Rendering

Subaru just revealed the all-new 2022 BRZ about a week ago, and already, we're being inundated with crazy 3D renderings. This one is like a halfway point between the average SEMA build and a real race car like the ones in the GT300 classic from Japan.
Korean artist Brian Kim has created this elaborate mix of parts that seem to give the BRZ an endless supply of downforce. There's a widebody kit clearly visible over the front and rear fenders, looking quite similar to the one Brad Builds recently created. But where that 3D rendering looked like it was going to the local cars and coffee, this one belongs on the track.
The front air splitter is a serious piece of hardware which helps with downforce, Meanwhile, the rear sports a giant carbon fiber adjustable wing, that would increase the grip of the sports coupe. The BRZ has also been fitted with track tires and had its suspension adjusted. The only thing we think needs to be added is a rear diffuser.
An all-new Japanese sports car can only mean one thing for many YouTube carfluencers: building a project with a big wing and crazy stance. That's surely going to happen to the new BRZ, as companies like Rocket Bunny are probably dreaming up new fender flares right now. However, the BRZ in this picture can also be taken a little seriously.
While Subaru never made a BRZ STI for the road, despite popular demand, there's always been one for the track. Going as far back as 2012, we find the BRZ race car for the Super GT300 class in Japan. It was developed by STI Performance, this was powered by a 2-liter four-cylinder turbo boxer engine that produced 300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. The lightweight monster came with a 6-speed sequential gearbox, as well as six-piston brakes in the front and four pistons rear.
