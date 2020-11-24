2022 Subaru BRZ Goes Widebody with Rays Wheels and Drift Look

The Mk2 Subaru BRZ was unveiled on November 18th. About a week later, we've already shown you a few renderings. But this is 2020, and pasting some STI wheels onto a photo isn't going to cut it. Bring out 3D renderings, looking as realistic as the tuning projects that people will call "riced."
Brad Builds is among the first to digitally re-master this new Japanese sports coupe. Of course, some folks might call this article misleading, but the 2022 BRZ won't be in production for many months, so it's not like people can actually tune one for real.
They probably want to, though. The SEMA-going world is done putting Liberty Walk kits on the Supra, and the C8 Corvette is getting too expensive for a project car. But BRZ turn heads, and a new one is like a blank canvas begging to be smeared.
The first rendering set, the one in red, is the more understated of the pair. Of course, it's still more extreme than most of the cars on the road, but the Toyobaru twins have always embraced this super low-riding appearance ever since 2012. Only the Honda Civic gets away with this kind of skirts and spoilers on a car that makes in the vicinity of 200 horsepower.
The TE37 Rays wheels are seen in many builds, their classic design connecting any project to iconic Japanese drift or racing machines from decades ago. And because the artist thought the new BRZ resembled a Lexus, his second tuning attempt has a widebody kit that turns it into an RC F doppelganger.
The Scion FRS popularized Rocket Bunny kits with an entirely new generation of JDM fans. We're curious to see who's going to offer the nicest package on the 2022 BRZ. So far in 2022, Liberty Walk has been killing it, but smaller shops always have interesting ideas. And with the wing, making it yourself is always an option.
Of course, the real tuning milestones are going to be in the engine department. Is the FA24 strong enough for some big boost and can you turn this into an STI coupe? Gaskets will be blown and fuel lines will burst before we have an answer.
