Designer Tweaks 2022 Subaru BRZ With Sharper Rear Haunches

From the standpoint of design, the 2022 Subaru BRZ is a prettier proposition than the first generation of the Japanese coupe. Be that as it may, The Sketch Monkey couldn’t help himself from tweaking the rear quarter panels of the boxer-engined sports car.
“Subaru did a fantastic job with modernizing the BRZ into something that feels more confident and complete. Not many things on this vehicle feel like an afterthought except for this part right here,” said Marouane. The pixel artist refers to the sharp lines of the front quarter panels, a design motif that isn’t present on the rear panels for whatever reason.
“It’s the only little detail that kind of didn’t make sense to me,” added the automotive enthusiast and design artist. Don’t expect Subaru to modify the stamping tools after checking out this video, though, because the BRZ is already a bit of a problem from a financial standpoint.
Like the first generation, the 2022 model is a low-volume sports car that wouldn’t have happened without the financial help of Toyota. 2,334 units were sold in the U.S. last year, down from a historical high of 8,587 units in 2013. The Toyota 86 isn’t doing too hot either, and the FR-S died along with the Scion brand.
Subaru has also confirmed that Europe will miss out on the BRZ over CO2 implications and low demand for sports cars. The Japanese automaker is still keeping its lips shut about availability in the Land of the Rising Sun, which speaks volumes about developing, marketing, and selling a sports car while still turning a profit.
Subaru isn’t alone, though. The Ford Mustang has been outpaced by the Dodge Challenger in the third quarter of 2020, but those two along with the Chevrolet Camaro are selling fewer models with each passing day. Taken together, these fellows fell 18.21 percent over the sales volume from the third quarter of 2019.