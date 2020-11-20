2022 Toyota 86 Rendered With Supra Nose, Is Europe's Last RWD Hope

The current Toyota 86 will soon become ancient history, as its replacement will have more power, features, and superior design. But until this magical sports car is revealed, we can speculate about its design.
Some crucial spyshots of the 2022 Toyota 86 came out in August. A test prototype was spotted for the first time, and despite moderate camouflage, it was easy to make out the design changes. Now we have photos of the Subaru BRZ, which makes it easier to visualize everything.
After the reveal of the 2022 BRZ, rendering its sister car seemed like a logical step, and that's what the Russian website Kolesa did. However, while most of their digital images are pretty accurate, this Toyota doesn't resemble the real deal.
We see the trademark twin vertical wings in the nose of the car, which comes from the Mk5 Supra. Unlike Volkswagen or BMW, Toyota doesn't have a design identity, so models often end up looking different from each other. That will end up being the case with the 86 and Supra... which is a good thing if you hate the flamboyant, flashy sports car powered by BMW engines.
The actual 86 has a very similar nose to the new BRZ except the geometric shape of the grille is oriented the other way around and the side intakes are smaller or missing (check out photo gallery to get an idea)t. Under the hood, the 86 will now have a 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder which delivers 228 hp and 184 lb-ft. The gains aren't massive compared to the previous generation, but torque will come in at much lower revs while the dead spot about 3,000rpm will be gone.
It's potentially also the last cheap traditional sports coupe offered in Europe. We know Subaru doesn't want to sell the BRZ there, but Toyota probably has low-enough emissions to get away with offering a "thirsty" sports model.
