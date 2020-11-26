Porsche Reveals 2021 911 GT3's Swan Neck as Chris Harris Visits Secret GT Lair

We could be even closer than we initially thought to the blissful moment Porsche introduces an all-new generation of the 911 GT3 track enthusiast car, judging by the latest movements from Weissach. Otherwise, why would the German company kickstart a major teasing campaign where various journalists are invited to visit the secretive Porsche GT lair alongside Andreas Preuninger?
Just the other day, we saw an interesting video from Carfection where the Porsche GT development boss, Preuninger, took an unsuspecting journalist to visit a garage that’s full of the automaker’s past GT iterations. Of course, the GT development guru was driving the development mule of the all-new 911 GT3 of the 992 generation.
Naturally, there was also a series-production example of the unreleased model casually hidden under a tarp in the back. Preuninger even allowed us all to catch a glimpse of said car's pinstriped alloy wheels before safely tucking everything away. Well, it turns out it was just the appetizer for more to come.
Another day, another teaser for the unreleased 911 GT3, it seems. This time around its Top Gear’s turn to send the equally unsuspecting (yeah, it does feel a bit staged) Chris Harris for a drive alongside Andreas Preuninger, with both ending up in the same garage.
By the way, a disclaimer is in order – the video is a bit long, at almost 41 minutes. So, if you don’t have the time to check up on past iterations of the Porsche GT series alongside Harris and the brand’s official, you can jump to the 27:05 mark for the action involving the blue 911 GT3 sitting next to the black (and all camouflaged) development prototype.
Spoiler alert: there’s a bit of both the front and back shown by Preuninger, just enough to entice us and want some more. At least Porsche seems to settle the bill on the swan neck rear spoiler, which has been the subject of many conflicting discussions among fans!
If you still have time, after the teasing the video goes on to check out the strengths (no weaknesses, since it’s an officially sanctioned video) of the 992 generation of the 911 GT3. The discussion kicks off at the 30:55 mark and includes Harris’ opinion on how the GT3 hasn’t lost its soundtrack, while Preuninger rants some more about that all-new double-wishbone front axle suspension system.
