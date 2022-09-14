autoevolution
2023 Honda Pilot Design Teaser Previews TrailSport Off-Road Trim Level

14 Sep 2022, 15:47 UTC ·
“The most rugged Honda SUV ever” is coming for the 2023 model year as the Pilot TrailSport. Scheduled to premiere this fall, the all-new Pilot in TrailSport specification is rocking off-road suspension, all-terrain rubber boots, steel skid plates, and expanded all-wheel-drive system capabilities.
Honda released a grand total of two pictures of a pre-production vehicle, along with four pictures of two different camouflaged prototypes. The pre-production unit is finished in a beautiful shade of blue, complemented by gloss black up front, on the mirror caps, roof rails, and the roof crossbars.

The satin-finished element in the front bumper is joined by a couple of LED fog lights and two air vents that are most likely designed to channel incoming air to the front brakes. The upper grille features a TrailSport badge right next to the driver’s headlight, which appears to be a full-LED setup.

Out back, we notice a shark-fin antenna as well as a liftgate-integrated spoiler that’s finished in both the body color and gloss black. A gloss-black decorative strip connects the taillights, and the TrailSport badge is featured on the lower right corner of the liftgate. The black-finished bumper features a satin-finished element, together with parking sensors and a trailer hitch.

To whom it may concern, the outgoing Pilot can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) as standard or 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) when properly equipped. Priced at $38,080 excluding destination charge, the 2022 model can be upgraded to TrailSport specification for an extra $6,730. Highlights include 18-inch black alloys, all-terrain rubber, Intelligent Traction Management with snow, sand, and mud modes, a 3.5-liter V6 of the naturally-aspirated variety, as well as Honda’s i-VTM4 AWD system.

The outgoing Pilot entered production in 2015 for the 2016 model year on the GLTP2 platform. Joined at the hip to the Acura MDX, the three-row crossover will be redesigned on the all-new Global Light Truck Platform.

Introduced by the ground-up redesign of the MDX, this vehicle architecture supports front- and all-wheel drive. A 10-speed automatic is standard in the MDX, matched with either a 3.5-liter V6 or a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6.



