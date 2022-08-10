New 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teased As Brand's "Most Rugged and Capable SUV Ever"

Honda’s U.S. branch has just dropped a teaser of the new-generation Pilot, which is in the TrailSport configuration, and likely features skid plates, plastic cladding, chunky rubber, a few orange elements for a more rugged stance.
Shown from afar dressed in heavy camouflage, the model is described as “the most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever,” with the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun adding that it is “coming to round out the year of the SUV.” Guess that’s their way of saying that it won't be long until it premieres.
Now, we don’t have much to report on based on this official teaser pic, but we do know that the fourth generation Honda Pilot will have a new design. Previous spy shots have shown that it will get some styling cues from the latest iteration Ridgeline. It has a long hood, roofline that it slightly arched toward the rear, and a modern overall shape that is on the boxy side.
Expected to share many nuts and bolts with the 2022 Acura MDX, as it should be built on the same architecture, the 2023 Honda Pilot might get double wishbone suspension at the front, probably multi-link at the rear, and the brand’s torque vectoring all-wheel drive system.
So, what should we expect in terms of power? Maybe a self-charging hybrid, in all likelihood, though a plug-in hybrid wouldn’t be out of the question either. Still, the latter would make the 2023 Pilot pricier compared to a normal self-charging hybrid.
The truth is that nobody who is not a high-ranking exec at Honda knows anything about the engine family, nor other juicy details, so we will have to wait for the grand unveiling in order to find out more. Speaking of which, the all-new Pilot is perhaps a few months away from being shown to the world.
