2016 - 2020 Honda Pilot Stop-Start Failure Under Federal Investigation

A three-row crossover that sells by the bucketload, the Pilot is currently under federal investigation following 221 complaints of stop-start failure. As it happens, the complaints allege failure to restart from a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection with the auto stop-start engaged.
The Office of Defects Investigation has received “several field reports” alleging this very same issue. A few complainants further allege that a jump was required for the vehicle to restart, which is definitely hard to ignore.
ODI highlights an estimated population of potentially affected vehicles consisting of 2016 through 2020 models equipped with the 3.5-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission. A total of 194,731 vehicles, that is.
The Office of Defects Investigation met with the Japanese automaker on several occasions to discuss the condition presented earlier. Honda claims to have found a correlation with customers’ allegations for the failure to restart the Pilot when the stop-start function is activated. What’s more, the attached report highlights that a few other nameplates fitted with the 3.5-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic gearbox experience a similar failure.
If the investigation leads to a recall, then you can bet your sweet bippy that Honda will call back the Odyssey minivan, Acura MDX, and Acura TLX as well. In the meantime, the investigation opened by the Office of Defects Investigation aims to determine the scope and severity of the problem.
The Pilot is Honda’s fourth best-selling nameplate stateside after the CR-V (361,271 units delivered in 2021), Civic (263,787 units), and Accord (202,676 units). Up 16 percent compared to 2020, the Pilot finished 2021 with 143,062 units to its name in the United States of America. Presently listed at $38,080 excluding destination, the Pilot has a two-row sibling in the guise of the Passport, which can be yours for $38,370 sans freight.
Honda is charging $37,340 for the technically similar Odyssey. As for the Acura brand, the redesigned TLX is available at $38,900 while the redesigned MDX can be yours for a cool $48,000 sans destination.
