3-Door Honda Integra Type R Coupe Is the 2023 Acura Liftback Everyone Dreamed of

While most automotive people are still captivated by the latest industry developments, such as the Ferrari Purosangue, Jeep EVs, NAIAS 2022, or 2024 Ford Mustang, others just mind their usual business as if nothing happened.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. A good case in point could be made here courtesy of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media. This pixel master is less prone to jumping at the sight of the latest automotive reveal – unless it befits some of his interests: JDM-style heroes or popular models that can be easily transformed into a station wagon or Shooting Brake.
For example, the CGI expert recently dabbled with another POV of his beloved Mercedes-AMG SL ‘Shootingbrake,’ and then immediately careened towards the Land of the Rising Sun to portray his vision of the XV70 Toyota Camry transforming into Gita (aka, a station wagon) or a Honda Civic Type R Tourer fantasy. And the latter seems to have given him ideas about interchangeable parts.
So, with that in mind, the digital artist circled back to another passion – making the 2023 Acura Integra not only a Honda for global distribution but also changing it back into the model of every fan’s dream: a three-door Honda Integra Type R liftback coupe! Of course, enthusiasts of this channel already know this is not the first time he CGI-dabbled with the hypothetical transformation.
But now he really thinks this could be possible on an OEM level by sharing parts and efficiently changing the body style to suit people’s preferences. And he exemplified the idea, taking a bare-bones Honda Integra Coupe to Type R and then on a meeting with its sibling, the eleventh-generation Honda Civic Hatchback. Plus, there is also an artsy interpretation that looks decidedly ready for scale model 3D printing!
