1969 Chevrolet Camaro Shines Electric Blue, Rocks Crate V8

By the looks of it, the very near future will bring with it the death of the ICE-powered muscle cars. We’ve already had a few confirmations about iconic nameplates of the segment going down the electrification path in the coming years, and probably sooner than later (and despite Ford’s stubbornness), all of them will probably follow.
The death of ICE-powered muscle cars will not mean their end, though. Such a move only means new ones will no longer be made from some point forward with conventional engines. The already-built ones will continue to exist, so you need not worry about losing access to the power of a true V8 under the hood.
After all, just look at the early-gen muscle cars, the ones from the 1960s and 1970s. Decades after they’ve been made, they’re still on the roads, adding mile after mile to the odometers, or in prized collections, adding dollar after dollar to their value. From time to time, they pop up on the open market or on auction blocks, to exchange hands for large sums of money.
The upcoming Barrett-Jackson sale in Houston, Texas next month is the perfect place to go if you want a taste of old-school muscle bodies rocking modernized ICE powertrains and upgraded everything. The list of such machines on offer is quite long, and we’ll try to go through it as effectively as possible over the next few weeks.
We’ll continue today with a stunning Chevrolet Camaro from all the way back in 1969, the subject of a rotisserie restoration that gave it more shine and appeal than it ever had, one that makes us hopeful the muscle cars of today will have the same fate when their times comes.
Wrapped in a color called Electric Blue over a satin black undercarriage and frame, the Camaro rocks under the flawless hood a fuel-injected crate engine in the standard V8 configuration, linked to a 6-speed manual transmission for the ultimate driving thrills. There is no mention of how powerful the engine is in this application.
Mechanically, the car also boasts Wilwood braking hardware, coilover shocks, and 4-link rear suspension. The power of the engine is sent to the ground by means of Boyd Pro-Touring billet wheels shod in Continental ExtremeContact tires.
Inside, the Camaro was treated to the touch of tan leather all around, including on the Recaro-type seats in front of which sits a custom (and also leather-wrapped) dashboard. Modern touches come in the form of things like an Alpine 6-speaker amplifier, and a subwoofer with iPod connection.
The custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is listed by Barrett-Jackson as going with no reserve during the October event, and no mention is made as to how much the seller expects to fetch for it.
