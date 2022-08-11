Silver Blue 1967 Chevy Corvette Went for Over $715K Back in January. This Is Not It

Back at the beginning of 2022, just like it does every year, auction house Barrett-Jackson sold a long list of cars over in Scottsdale. Among them, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette customized by Jeff Hayes, which ended up going the way of a new owner for a massive $715,000.
The car in question was a convertible that came in Silver Blue over a cream interior, was powered by an LS3 powerplant, and rode on Schott wheels. That is exactly like the one we have in the gallery attached to this piece. The thing is, though, the car we have here is not the one that sold in January.
You see, Jeff Hayes is not one of those guys who come out with a custom project and then disappears from sight. He’s been at it from all the way back in 2007, and in the time that has passed since, over 70 Corvettes came into this world after being handled by him.
That essentially means custom Corvettes will repeat themselves from time to time. And that’s exactly what’s happening with the one we have here, which will be sold by Barrett-Jackson in October, during the event in Houston, probably with the hopes it will snatch at least as much as its twin.
This one too is fitted with an Art Morrison sport chassis under the perfectly sculpted body, and packs Wilwood brakes on all four corners. The Corvette also hides an LS3 engine, which in this application, and running with a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission, develops 540 horsepower.
This Corvette is the first car to be announced by the auction house for the Houston event. The list of impressive machines that will go under the hammer there is just beginning to be compiled, so expect a flood of exciting cars to come our way in the coming weeks.
