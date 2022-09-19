1958 Chevrolet Impala Has Everything Barn Finds Dream of, and Then Some

For several years now we here on autoevolution have been bringing into the spotlight some of the finest (or should we say poorest?) barn finds available for purchase in the U.S. In doing so, we’ve found out a very interesting aspect of this segment of the market: it seems to be flooded with Chevrolet Impala wrecks.
Truth be told, one of the main reasons this is so would be the fact Chevy made huge numbers of them. Since the model’s introduction in 1958 and until it exited the market back in 2020 (if you count the post-2000 models as true Impalas), the nameplate was one of carmaker's most popular.
It must also be one of the fastest to fall from grace with owners, as many of the early-generations Impalas ended up rusting in fields, barns, and other such places. Most of them eventually pop up on the used car market, selling for small or large sums of money, with one goal in mind: to be restored or customized.
The first-gen, 1958 example we have here probably suffered the same treatment, but this one is now in such a wonderful condition it must surely be the envy of rust-laden Impalas. It’s listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, Texas, next month, and it’ll probably fetch a fortune, despite (or thanks to) the no reserve way it’s gonna go.
Looked at from afar, the Chevy looks even shinier than it did back in the day when it rolled off the assembly lines, while at the same time retaining all of the original lines that made it such a beautiful sight, with no unnecessary modifications.
The car, which is described by its seller as a restomod, had its body and undercarriage media-blasted before getting the gray and white overalls it now wears.
The most important change to the car is the fitting of a massive 376ci (6.1-liter) crate engine under the hood, rated at 525 horsepower and 489 ft/lbs of torque, and the use of an automatic transmission to control it.
Inside, the Impala offers a leather ambiance, highlighted by maple inlays. In front of the driver’s seat, we have an Ididit tilt steering column with cruise control and a Dakota Digital instrument cluster in front of that, while the switches spread throughout are of Nu-Relics make.
The modern aspects of the Impala are handled by things like power windows, a Bluetooth amplifier hidden under the dashboard, and a keyless entry system that allows for the opening and closing of both the doors and the trunk.
As it stands, this custom 1958 Chevrolet Impala has all the chances of making quite the splash during the October auction. Rest assured we’ll come back on the story as soon as we know how much the car went for.
It must also be one of the fastest to fall from grace with owners, as many of the early-generations Impalas ended up rusting in fields, barns, and other such places. Most of them eventually pop up on the used car market, selling for small or large sums of money, with one goal in mind: to be restored or customized.
The first-gen, 1958 example we have here probably suffered the same treatment, but this one is now in such a wonderful condition it must surely be the envy of rust-laden Impalas. It’s listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, Texas, next month, and it’ll probably fetch a fortune, despite (or thanks to) the no reserve way it’s gonna go.
Looked at from afar, the Chevy looks even shinier than it did back in the day when it rolled off the assembly lines, while at the same time retaining all of the original lines that made it such a beautiful sight, with no unnecessary modifications.
The car, which is described by its seller as a restomod, had its body and undercarriage media-blasted before getting the gray and white overalls it now wears.
The most important change to the car is the fitting of a massive 376ci (6.1-liter) crate engine under the hood, rated at 525 horsepower and 489 ft/lbs of torque, and the use of an automatic transmission to control it.
Inside, the Impala offers a leather ambiance, highlighted by maple inlays. In front of the driver’s seat, we have an Ididit tilt steering column with cruise control and a Dakota Digital instrument cluster in front of that, while the switches spread throughout are of Nu-Relics make.
The modern aspects of the Impala are handled by things like power windows, a Bluetooth amplifier hidden under the dashboard, and a keyless entry system that allows for the opening and closing of both the doors and the trunk.
As it stands, this custom 1958 Chevrolet Impala has all the chances of making quite the splash during the October auction. Rest assured we’ll come back on the story as soon as we know how much the car went for.