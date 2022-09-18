Restored 1966 Ford Fairlane R-Code Shows Only 4,931 Original Miles

Not to be confused with the Fairlane for Australia, the American model became a go-faster legend with the introduction of the Thunderbolt, of which 100 units were produced for 1964. Revised in 1966, the Fairlane lineup welcomed the R-Code package mid-year to qualify the 7.0-liter V8 and Top Loader four-speed manual tranny for the NHRA and IHRA series.
A grand total of 57 units were produced, originally priced at $4,502 or a third more expensive than the Hemi-equipped Dodge Charger from that era. That’s $41,150 adjusted for inflation, which isn’t bad at all in comparison to the MSRP of a Hellcat Jailbreak or a Z07-equipped C8 Corvette Z06.
Chassis number 6A43R249124 is one of those street-and-strip monsters equipped with the original medium-riser V8. Acquired by the current owner in 2002, the car saw plenty of sanctioned racing in the Pacific Northwest in the 1960s. Refurbished at great expense down to the very last bolt, the two-door pillarless hardtop is finished in Wimbledon White over black vinyl for the front and rear bench seats and black for the remainder of the cabin.
Equipped with 15-inch painted steelies boasting piecrust rubber boots from BFGoodrich, the quarter-mile sleeper had its R-Code 427 rebuilt by Richmond Engines in 2019. Headlights include chromed valve covers, a 2x4 aluminum intake, a couple of 715-cfm Holley carburetors, and a dyno sheet that reads 442.9 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute. As for torque, Richmond Engines recorded 465.8 lb-ft (642 Nm) at 3,700 rpm.
Equipped with a heater and lap belts for everyone, the road-legal racecar had its headliner and carpets replaced for good measure. The door panels were also refurbished. As for the car’s data plate, it decodes to Fairlane 500 Hardtop (code 63B), Wimbledon White (M), black vinyl trim (46), July 6th build date (06G), 1 for the 3.00:1 standard rear axle, and 5 for the four-speed manual. The rear axle currently rocks a 3.89:1 Detroit Locker differential.
6A43R249124 is offered on Bring a Trailer with manufacturer’s communication, restoration photos, and newspaper clippings of the car participating in the drag racing events mentioned earlier. With six days left on the ticker and after two expressions of interest, the car presently sits on a high bid of $75,000, which is not nearly enough for an R-Code.
Two years ago, a similar model went for $209,000 at a Mecum Auctions event. Back in 2018, Barrett-Jackson sold a different unit for $137,500. Given these numbers, we can guesstimate that the reserve on chassis number 6A43R249124 is at least $150,000, if not $200,000. To whom it may concern, the five-digit odometer still shows 4,931 original miles.
