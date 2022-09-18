Restored 1966 Ford Fairlane R-Code Shows Only 4,931 Original Miles

More on this:

1 Ford Surprised Everyone With Dark Horse Mustangs, Should Stingrays Start to Worry?

2 The Ford F-150 Raptor May Be the Most Stolen Vehicle in the U.S., but People Buy It, Too

3 Jay Leno's Earthroamer Review Combines His Classic Style With Top Gear Vibes

4 Slammed Ford Bronco Sport Needs to Stay off the White Powder

5 New Survey Reveals Self-Driving Vehicles Confuse and Scare Americans