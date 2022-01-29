Remembering the 1966 Fairlane R-Code, Ford's Street-Legal Drag Racer

More on this:

1 Modern Ford Fairlane Imagines “Cheap V6 Performance” Two-Door via Taurus SHO

2 1-of-1 1969 Ford Fairlane Packs Beastly Mystery Under the Hood, the Ultimate of Its Kind

3 Tuned 1967 Ford Fairlane Ranchero 500 Packs Windsor V8, New Looks and a Custom Interior

4 Degraded, Carbon-Clad Digital Ford Fairlane Is an Obnoxiously Cool Extreme Restomod

5 1956 Ford Club Sedan Restomod Has More Power Than a GT350R, Costs Twice as Much