1966 Ford Fairlane Sleeper Hits the Drag Strip with 1,300 HP, Wins Every Race

Much like every midsize built in America from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s, the Ford Fairlane spawned a handful of performance-oriented and drag-ready muscle cars. Whether we're talking about the Thunderbolt, a factory experimental drag car, or the R-code, both came with Ford's 7.0-liter V8 rated at more than 400 horsepower. 6 photos



This 1966 Fairlane may look like a plain midsize coupe from the era, but it's more than just an alternative to the



Not only that, but it also features a pair of Garrett turbochargers, so it's far more powerful than the average Fairlane. How powerful you ask? Well, this brick on wheels spins the rear tires to the tune of 1,300 horsepower. Just for kicks, the meanest 1966 Fairlane came with only 425 horsepower from the factory.



But wait, there's more. All that massive amount of oomph travels to the rear axle through a manual transmission. It's all about row-your-own fun in the cabin thanks to a T56 Magnum, a heavy-duty six-speed gearbox.



And before you say that it would have been better off with a quick-shifting automatic, the



This classic is so quick down the quarter-mile that it smoked a pack of modern Corvettes. It completes its first run in 9.26 seconds, more than two seconds quicker than a Fox-body Mustang. The second run shows the coupe smoke a Corvette C6 in 9.68 clicks. The third sprints sees the Fairlane stop the clock at an amazing 8.78 seconds at almost 165 mph (266 kph), also against a Corvette.



The fourth sprint, ran against a modded



But what I like most about this Fairlane is that once the rear parachute and the drag-spec wheels are removed, it becomes a plain-looking road car. The owner actually uses a set of steelies to drive this thing on public roads, so you're looking at an authentic sleeper.



Be sure not to challenge a Bordeaux-painted



Hit the play button below to check it out and make sure you don't miss the in-car footage at the three-minute mark for awesome row-your-own action.



