This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition Is Worth Two New Corvettes

A few years ago, Mitsubishi discontinued the Lancer Evolution due to pitiful sales over the increasing preference for utility vehicles. Final Edition is how the last-ever variant is called, and Canada received 350 units in total. Offered with 99 kilometers (62 miles) on the odometer, the EVO we’ll cover today costs 147,899 CAD or $117,930 at current rates. 20 photos



For starters, the Lancer Evolution had to be discontinued because it was pitifully outdated in 2016 when the Final Edition was sold out. Secondly, a compact sedan with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine clearly isn’t worth twice the price of a brand-new Corvette for the Canadian market.



The mid-engine sports car from Kentucky retails at 69,398 CAD or $55,316 at current exchange rates, and even though it features good ol’ pushrods instead of a double overhead valvetrain, the Stingray is no slouch. Oh, and by the way, General Motors can’t keep up with the demand for the C8 while the aforementioned retailer still hasn’t sold their special-edition Evolution.



Baywest also mentions “the very last Lancer Evolution that was ever made” although it doesn’t provide any proof in this regard. To whom it may concern, Mitsubishi Motors North America sold the last-ever EVO



A rally-bred thriller with 303 horsepower on tap, clever all-wheel drive, and a rather archaic five-speed manual transmission, the Final Edition could be the final edition - literally - because the Japanese automaker has no plans of reviving this fellow. The 2015 model spent every winter of its existence in a heated facility or in the Baywest Mitsubishi showroom, which explains the spectacular condition of the car’s undercarriage and interior. Chassis number 350 of 350 as per the numbered plate is pristine in every respect although I don’t understand why Baywest is charging so much for a compact car that isn't relevant in 2021.For starters, the Lancer Evolution had to be discontinued because it was pitifully outdated in 2016 when the Final Edition was sold out. Secondly, a compact sedan with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine clearly isn’t worth twice the price of a brand-new Corvette for the Canadian market.The mid-engine sports car from Kentucky retails at 69,398 CAD or $55,316 at current exchange rates, and even though it features good ol’ pushrods instead of a double overhead valvetrain, the Stingray is no slouch. Oh, and by the way, General Motors can’t keep up with the demand for the C8 while the aforementioned retailer still hasn’t sold their special-edition Evolution.Baywest also mentions “the very last Lancer Evolution that was ever made” although it doesn’t provide any proof in this regard. To whom it may concern, Mitsubishi Motors North America sold the last-ever EVO in 2016 for the princely sum of $76,400 with 11 miles (18 kilometers) on the clock.A rally-bred thriller with 303 horsepower on tap, clever all-wheel drive, and a rather archaic five-speed manual transmission, the Final Edition could be the final edition - literally - because the Japanese automaker has no plans of reviving this fellow. Mitsubishi shareholders would like a new EVO but head honcho Takao Kato said no at the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.