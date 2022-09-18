The Ford F-150 Raptor May Be the Most Stolen Vehicle in the U.S., but People Buy It, Too

Current vehicle production is still struggling to fulfill existing orders, especially when we’re talking about “specialty models,” like the Ford F-150 Raptor. One way to get such a coveted truck without waiting months is to scout the auction sites. You won’t be disappointed.
During the pandemic, people postponed acquisitions, which means many sit on piles of money they are now willing to spend. Expensive vehicles are one option, although they are harder to get hold of. Combine that with the parts shortages, and you see why carmakers struggle to build enough vehicles to meet demand. This is especially true for performance and exotic models that weren’t previously on many peoples’ shopping lists.
The Ford F-150 Raptor is one of the most sought-after models in the U.S. Even police statistics confirm this, with the F-150 Raptor topping the list of the most stolen vehicles in North America. Thieves don’t have time to wait for the delivery, we suppose, and they go get the trucks themselves directly from factory lots. The next best option is to buy one from the used-car market, of course, with the added advantage that police will not be chasing you and your new Raptor.
That’s why we think this 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor selling on Bring a Trailer with no reserve could prove a good deal. Don’t expect to get it cheap, though, but at least you’d be able to drive it home as soon as the auction ends on Wednesday. The Atlas Blue Metallic F-150 Raptor is equipped with the Raptor 37 package, which adds 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, 17-inch aluminum bead-lock wheels, and sport-tuned shocks to the mix. This is a Raptor High trim, the only option available with the Raptor 37 package.
The owner added a front limited-slip differential, Fox shocks, and the Tow Technology package for good measure and is now selling the Raptor after driving it for only 2,200 miles. Considering the upgrades installed, we suspect this Ford F-150 Raptor was worth more than the $86,022, which is the highest bid at the moment. Expect this to increase sharply in the next three days, though.
