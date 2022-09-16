Ford Recalls F-150 Raptor 37 Over Incorrectly Tightened Wheel Lug Nuts

On August 18th, an issue pertaining to a brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor was brought to the safety boffins in Dearborn for review. During a routine inspection on August 10th, a Ford technician identified low wheel lug nut residual torque on a prototype 2023 model equipped with 37-inch tires.
The Dearborn Plant Vehicle Team informed the Critical Concern Review Group that Ford introduced this option for the 37-inch tires for the 2022 model year. Further investigation revealed that an automated three-spindle lug nut tool replaced the manual process on April 18th. The manufacturing division also determined that the lug nut tool was incorrectly set to 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of nominal torque instead of the intended 200 Nm (148 lb-ft).
In light of this finding, the Dearborn Truck Plant inspected no fewer than 477 vehicles, identifying low residual torque on 236 of them. On the upside, Ford isn’t aware of any reports of loose wheel lug nuts, wheel separations, accidents, or injuries related to this condition. The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall encompassing 1,519 pickup trucks with 37-inch tires.
Approximately half of them are believed to exhibit the issue. The Raptors in question are 2022 models manufactured between April 19th and August 11th. These vehicles weren’t produced in VIN order, according to the attached report. Dealers have already been instructed to retorque the lug nuts, and owners can expect recall notifications to arrive between September 19th and September 23rd. Mechanically-inclined owners of the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 37 – or better said owners who aren’t afraid of a little elbow grease – can fix this little problem by themselves with a torque wrench.
Redesigned for the 2021 model year, the F-150 currently retails at $31,520 sans destination charge. The Raptor can be yours from $70,555 at press time, and the Raptor 37 Performance Package adds $5,250 to the tally. This option can’t be had without the $4,755 Raptor High equipment group.
