2023 Ford F-150 Raptor Loses Equipment Group 800A, Pricing Goes Up

801A includes all of the content of 800A, plus notable goodies that kick off with the Convenience Package and Torsen Package. Rain-sensing wipers, the Forward Sensing System, LED projector dynamic-bending headlights, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a tailgate appliqué, power tilt-and-telescoping steering column with memory, universal garage door opener, wireless charging pad, and a premium audio system are included.Currently priced at $70,555 sans the $1,795 destination charge, the Raptor levels up to $75,775 for the 2023 model. The 801A adds $4,755 to the price tag of the 2022 model. Only available with four-wheel drive as a SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot bed, the V6-engined overlander comes with a 10-speed automatic tranny connected to the high-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine.A twin-turbocharged affair just like the lesser variant and the 2.7L EcoBoost V6, the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 HO cranks out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (692 Nm) of torque on full song. Gifted with high-power cooling fans, the dual-injected powerplant is fed by a 36-gallon (136-liter) fuel tank. When equipped with equipment group 801A, the Raptor is rated 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km) in the city and 16 mpg (14.7 l/100 km) on the highway.Codenamed 68R, the Raptor 37 Performance Package is only available with equipment group 801A for the 2022 model year. It also requires 60P partitioned lockable fold-flat storage, and it presently retails at $5,250.As the name implies, 37 stands for 37- by 12.5-inch rubber boots of the all-terrain variety. Wrapped around 17-inch forged wheels, these tires are complemented by sportier-tuned shock absorbers. The package can be had with Raptor 37 graphics or a graphics delete, whichever floats your boat.