Watch Thief Steal Ford F-150 Raptor Pickups, Mustang Mach-E From Dealer Lot in Minutes

Thieves have become increasingly bold and are now stealing vehicles directly from the dealers’ lots. A video coming from a security camera shows one person stealing at least five Ford vehicles, including a Mustang Mach-E and several F-150 Raptors, from a dealer lot in Dearborn.
With supply chain problems and parts shortages, the car market is in a strange position, where even used cars are valued more than when they were new. Thieves are resourceful individuals and have figured this out right away, leading to a steep increase in the number of stolen vehicles across the country. And, of course, taking a page from Elon Musk’s book, they want now to go all the way to the source because there is the real car bonanza.
Thieves are now stealing vehicles from the dealers’ lots or even from inside the assembly plants, with Ford being a preferred target. According to Ford Authority, over 100 cars were stolen directly from Ford in the past year. One of the most popular targets among thieves is the recently launched F-150 Raptor, thanks to being both expensive and rare. The same source says that over a dozen F-150 Raptors were stolen from a Ford lot in a single heist in June. Then the same thing happened, over and over again, throughout the Dearborn area.
The security video shared on Youtube shows a thief making off with several Ford F-150 Raptor pickups and a Ford Mustang Mach-E before a police chase ensued. The video is sped up, but it only spans minutes of nefarious activity as the thief enters the lot and drives off with the stolen vehicles. His first choice is an all-electric Mustang Mach-E, so he must have been an environmentally concerned thief. He returns for more, and the video shows how several Ford pickups, including a couple of Raptors, go through the fence and disappear into the night.
The video then skips to the police chase involving the stolen Mustang Mach-E, which must’ve been chosen as an escape vehicle. It’s unclear if the thieves managed to get away or not because the video ends in limbo. What strikes us is how easy it is for the thief to start the engines and drive off with the cars, as if the keys were already in the ignition. Either Ford vehicles have a vulnerability that makes them easy to steal, and the thieves know about it, or these are inside jobs.
