Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s Crash Through Gate at Flat Rock Assembly Plant

A weird mix of The Italian Job, Gone in 60 Seconds, and the Fast & Furious franchise occurred a few days ago at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, where thieves managed to steal no less than four brand-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 muscle cars.
According to TheNewsHerald, the vehicles in question were stolen on Sunday night (December 12), at around 10:50 p.m., from the factory. It appears that one of them crashed through a security gate in order to leave the facility, initial investigations suggest, yet there is no actual footage of the incident.
The quoted website states that two of them were discovered abandoned on the I-75, in Brownstown Township and Southgate, and one had a mashed-up face, presumably from the close encounter of the third kind with the gate. Two more cars remain in the wild, and both of them have a black paint finish, apparently. Those who know anything about the incident and/or possible locations of the other two are encouraged to reach out to the police.
Carrying an MSRP of $72,900, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the brand’s most powerful street-legal car ever. It can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3 seconds, and with a skilled driver at the helm, in good weather conditions, it is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile. Power is supplied by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that develops 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, channeling the thrust to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
It returns an EPA-estimated 12/18 mpg (19.6/13.1 l/100 km) in the city and on the highway respectively, has seating for four, and boasts leather upholstery, Recaro bucket seats, 12-inch digital dials, and available Carbon Fiber Track Pack that brings in additional goodies, including the exposed carbon fiber wheels.
The quoted website states that two of them were discovered abandoned on the I-75, in Brownstown Township and Southgate, and one had a mashed-up face, presumably from the close encounter of the third kind with the gate. Two more cars remain in the wild, and both of them have a black paint finish, apparently. Those who know anything about the incident and/or possible locations of the other two are encouraged to reach out to the police.
Carrying an MSRP of $72,900, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the brand’s most powerful street-legal car ever. It can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3 seconds, and with a skilled driver at the helm, in good weather conditions, it is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile. Power is supplied by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that develops 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, channeling the thrust to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
It returns an EPA-estimated 12/18 mpg (19.6/13.1 l/100 km) in the city and on the highway respectively, has seating for four, and boasts leather upholstery, Recaro bucket seats, 12-inch digital dials, and available Carbon Fiber Track Pack that brings in additional goodies, including the exposed carbon fiber wheels.