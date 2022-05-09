Car Thieves Storm GM's Lansing Plant, Can't Enjoy the Chevy Camaros They Stole

Car thefts have seen a steady increase in the past two years. Not only that, but the thieves have become bolder, stealing many vehicles at once, sometimes from the dealers’ lots or straight from the factory. Recently, a gang of thieves have broken into the GM’s Lansing plant and left with several Chevy Camaros, with five of them being recovered by police.
Muscle cars have been on thieves’ radar for some time now, with the likes of Dodge Challenger and Charger being their favorites. In fact, the criminals developed a very strong bond with vehicles built by Stellantis, which must’ve made GM and Ford jealous. In several incidents earlier this year, thieves stole new vehicles directly from Stellantis’ factory lots around the Detroit area.
Well, they probably got tired of the Stellantis brands and moved to something more challenging than the Challengers. Again a car plant and again muscle cars, but this time it was GM’s plant in Lansing and Chevrolet Camaro they were after. Police do not say how many Camaros went missing, but 6 News reports they were initially aware of seven Camaros stolen at the plant.
Police located five of the stolen Camaros on the I-96 after they observed them traveling at high speed. After the drivers failed to stop, they started chasing them, at which moment the thieves split into two groups. The high-speed pursuits covered the Ingham, Livingston, and Oakland Counties until the officers got tired and used stop sticks to end the chases. Fortunately, nobody got hurt in the pursuits. Unfortunately, some of the vehicles recovered were damaged in a crash on the side of the highway.
According to Police reports, nine male suspects aged 20 to 24 were arrested. They faced multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle of $20,000 or more, conspiracy to commit an illegal act, and resisting and obstructing police. The total value of the Camaros stolen was estimated at $375,000.
Well, they probably got tired of the Stellantis brands and moved to something more challenging than the Challengers. Again a car plant and again muscle cars, but this time it was GM’s plant in Lansing and Chevrolet Camaro they were after. Police do not say how many Camaros went missing, but 6 News reports they were initially aware of seven Camaros stolen at the plant.
Police located five of the stolen Camaros on the I-96 after they observed them traveling at high speed. After the drivers failed to stop, they started chasing them, at which moment the thieves split into two groups. The high-speed pursuits covered the Ingham, Livingston, and Oakland Counties until the officers got tired and used stop sticks to end the chases. Fortunately, nobody got hurt in the pursuits. Unfortunately, some of the vehicles recovered were damaged in a crash on the side of the highway.
According to Police reports, nine male suspects aged 20 to 24 were arrested. They faced multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle of $20,000 or more, conspiracy to commit an illegal act, and resisting and obstructing police. The total value of the Camaros stolen was estimated at $375,000.
????STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED????: On 5/2 at approximately 12:17 am, troopers from the Lansing Post and Brighton Post flooded I-96 for vehicles that were stolen from a GM auto plant in Lansing after information was put out on a BOL. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/VeqfljxflE— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 2, 2022