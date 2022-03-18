This 1964 Ford Thunderbolt Isn't Your Garden-Variety Fairlane

Originally a full-size automobile, the long-running Fairlane shrunk for the 1962 model year to bridge the gap between the Falcon and Galaxie. It’s during this era that drag racing paved the way for road-going muscle cars, which brings us to the 1964-exclusive Thunderbolt. Only 100 examples were produced by Ford in collaboration with Dearborn Steel Tubing, and the 17th unit produced is now listed on Bring a Trailer.
Refurbished last year, chassis number 4F41K167176 was finished in November 1963. Originally delivered to a California-based retailer in December 1963, the pictured T-Bolt used to rock a three-speed automatic.
It still features a three-spoke steering wheel fitted on the original auto-box steering column, but as you can tell from the interior photos, a top-loader manual is currently tasked with putting the power down to the 4.44:1 rear axle. Finished in white over beige vinyl, this amazing-looking Thunderbolt was acquired by the current owner last November as per Bring a Trailer.
15-inch Cragar S/S chrome wheels are featured up front while the rear end is fitted with body-color steelies. Firestone bias-ply tires and cheater slicks also need to be mentioned, along with four-wheel drum brakes, heavy-duty traction bars, asymmetrical leaf springs, and a 427-cubic-inch top oiler.
The mammoth engine breathes in through a couple of snorkels routed from the removed high beams. Holley four-barrel carburetors help the 7.0-liter leviathan sing the song of its people to the tune of 425 ponies and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) at 3,700 revolutions per minute. Bear in mind these are vanilla estimates, not the actual net output of the Ford FE-series V8.
The 427 engine is rocking a June 1963 date stamp on the block. Fitted with the later aluminum front bumper rather than the fiberglass front bumper of earlier T-Bolts, this fellow isn’t registered for street use. Offered with copies of period photos, refurbishment photos, a bill of sale, and the manufacturer’s literature, car number 17 currently sits on a high bid of merely $50k.
With ten days left on the ticker, there’s no denying that bidding will get wild based on previous auction results. Back in 2020, for example, Fairlane Thunderbolt chassis number 4F41K230633 hammered for a cool $217k.
