This 1964 Ford Thunderbolt Isn't Your Garden-Variety Fairlane

More on this:

1 Rosalia Updates the Wheels on Her Custom Ford F-150 Raptor, Satin Black With Pink Interior

2 Ford GN34: The Secret ’80s Supercar With Ferrari Looks and a Corvette Price Tag

3 Suzuki Jimny Gets Involved in Odd Tug of War Against Ford Ranger... and Tractor

4 Crashed in Six Seconds: Ford Mustang Hits Bus in True Face-Palm Accident

5 Ford's Mid-Size and Sport Crossover SUVs Get Unofficial Mondeo and Puma Makeover